DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $36.69

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $34.21. DermTech shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 910 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,504 shares of company stock worth $1,196,130. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $59,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

