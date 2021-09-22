Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 97,030 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up approximately 1.7% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $65,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 238.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,590. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

