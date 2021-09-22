DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.61

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and traded as high as $35.14. DENSO shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 13,468 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.51%. Research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

