Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

