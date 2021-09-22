Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 7,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 898,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

