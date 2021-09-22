Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) shares rose 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

