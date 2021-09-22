Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $107.78 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00126885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,071,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,353,143 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.