Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 763.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Daifuku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DAIUF stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

