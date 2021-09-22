D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,333,340.00 in Stock

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of D8 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DEH traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 1,768,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D8 by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

