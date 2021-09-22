Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 144.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,581 shares of company stock worth $985,416. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.