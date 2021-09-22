CWM Advisors LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

