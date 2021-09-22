CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 319,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.