CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

WDIV stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18.

