Curate (XCUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $941,309.00

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00005829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $941,309.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

