CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

EVD opened at €61.50 ($72.35) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a twelve month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.77.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

