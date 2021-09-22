CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.37

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.37 and traded as high as C$17.79. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 172,639 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
