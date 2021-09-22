CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Keith Zoellner Sells 85,098 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LAW opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

