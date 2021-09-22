Crown Advisors Management Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 84.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 626,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. 46,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,257. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

