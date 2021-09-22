CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of -306.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $62,589,056. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

