Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7,471.30

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,471.30 ($97.61) and traded as high as GBX 8,988 ($117.43). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 8,962 ($117.09), with a volume of 234,323 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a market cap of £12.65 billion and a PE ratio of 49.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,763.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,492.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6 shares of company stock worth $51,384.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

