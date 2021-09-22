Critical Contrast: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) vs. BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BELLUS Health and Sarepta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 31,717.32 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics $540.10 million 12.93 -$554.13 million ($7.11) -12.30

BELLUS Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BELLUS Health and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarepta Therapeutics 0 9 11 0 2.55

Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $129.06, indicating a potential upside of 48.48%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25% Sarepta Therapeutics -105.73% -94.90% -22.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats BELLUS Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

