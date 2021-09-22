Critical Comparison: 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -15.10% -8.21% -3.29% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ORBCOMM and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 1 4 0 0 1.80 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

ORBCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORBCOMM and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $248.47 million 3.68 -$33.94 million ($0.28) -41.04 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

890 5th Avenue Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ORBCOMM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ORBCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

