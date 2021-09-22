Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.22. Approximately 369,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 630,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.92.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a market cap of C$344.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.