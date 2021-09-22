Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

