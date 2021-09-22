Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 140.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

