Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Pentair stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

