Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

