Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

