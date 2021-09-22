Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $272,597.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

