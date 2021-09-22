Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, and software.

