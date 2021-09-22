Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

