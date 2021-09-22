Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $999,000 Position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,077,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Shares of SHQAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,523. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.