Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renren Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

