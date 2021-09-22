Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Noble Rock Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NRACU remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,897. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

