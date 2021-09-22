Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $153,000.

NDACU stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,436. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

