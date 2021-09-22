Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

OTCMKTS:BSGAU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,811. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.