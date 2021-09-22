Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $243.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.18.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $253,901.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,585 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

