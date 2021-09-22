Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $12,167,500.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00.

Shares of COUP opened at $243.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.28 and its 200 day moving average is $244.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, cut their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

