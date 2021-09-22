Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Corteva worth $147,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

