Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Down 4.3%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 11,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 760,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

