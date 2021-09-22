Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) vs. Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Head to Head Review

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 2.15 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -25.46 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.71 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus target price of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $43.12, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -0.66% 161.46% 1.60% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Sun Country Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

