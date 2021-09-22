Contrasting Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 163.71%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 0.23 -$65.98 million N/A N/A Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.78

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group -10.77% N/A -8.42% Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14%

Summary

Zovio beats Sunlands Technology Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

