Contrasting RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get RadView Software alerts:

14.6% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of RadView Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RadView Software and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioEye has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.10%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than RadView Software.

Profitability

This table compares RadView Software and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadView Software N/A N/A N/A AudioEye -37.98% -55.65% -33.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadView Software and AudioEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioEye $20.48 million 6.06 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -14.21

RadView Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye.

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. engages in the provision of application performance and load testing software. Its product is WebLoad, which is used to test applications for financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for RadView Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadView Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.