Contrasting Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Irish Residential Properties REIT and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Tower 0 4 11 0 2.73

American Tower has a consensus price target of $303.77, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A American Tower 25.84% 44.60% 4.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and American Tower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Tower $8.04 billion 16.52 $1.69 billion $8.44 34.58

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Summary

American Tower beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

