Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.91.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

