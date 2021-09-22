CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CMPD opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.69. CompuMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 27.58%.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

