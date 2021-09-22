CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) dropped 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

