Comparing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.64% -59.86% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.47%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 328.97%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,317.18 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -11.33 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.08

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

