Comparing DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) & ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -23.81, suggesting that its share price is 2,481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DeNA and ReNeuron Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 1 0 0 2.00 ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeNA and ReNeuron Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.29 billion 1.86 $240.92 million $1.95 10.07 ReNeuron Group $340,000.00 115.15 -$14.85 million ($0.38) -3.24

DeNA has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group. ReNeuron Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA 21.20% 12.99% 9.14% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DeNA beats ReNeuron Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co., Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp. The EC segment provides e-commerce services such as Mobaoku. The Sports segment handles Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohma DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders. The Automotive segment manages transportation applications such as MOV, Anyca, SOMPO DE NORU, Easy Ride, and Robot Shuttle. The Healthcare segment deals with digital healthcare services such as DeNa Healthcare, MYCODE, kencom, and Aruite Otoku. The New Businesses and Others segment includes products such as Strategic Investment Office and Delight Ventures. The company was founded by Tomoko Namba and Masayuki Watanabe on March 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also developing CTX-derived exosomes, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. ReNeuron Group plc has a research agreement with U.S. biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.