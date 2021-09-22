Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFRUY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.98. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

